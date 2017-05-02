Rape victim in suicide bid

Traumatised by her vicious rape, allegedly by four men, an East London woman tried to kill herself at the weekend but survived.

The 30-year-old victim from Fort Grey informal settlement described how a night out with friends became a nightmare she will not forget.

The victim, who cannot be named as she is a rape victim, was with friends when the suspects allegedly dragged her to a shack in the informal settlement.

She was repeatedly raped for hours. The next day, with the help of her family, she reported her horror ordeal to the police, with the hope of a swift arrest. But it was not to be.

Speaking to the Dispatch yesterday, the victim said she was living in fear as she knew one of the suspects.

“The suspects know that I’ve reported this to the police but none of them has been arrested. I hear rumours in the community that they might harm me if I pursue the case.”

“It was a traumatic experience and no one could help me. They took advantage and raped me. I could not escape them,” she said.

The victim’s sister, who also cannot be named to protect the identity of her sibling, said they found her the next morning in the same shack where the alleged rape took place.

“She was vulnerable. When we found her, she told us what had happened and we had to take her to the police station where a case was reported,” she said.

On Saturday she tried to commit suicide and drank paraffin. “She felt that there was no one to help her,” said her sister.

According to the family, two weeks had passed with no sign of action from the police.

“Since one of the suspects is known, we expected that he would be arrested and point out his accomplices,” said the victim’s sister.

Instead, the suspect’s family visited the victim’s family, asking for forgiveness.

“My sister was raped and only a court of law can free the suspects, not us. We are saddened by the delay from the police,” she said.

East London police spokeswoman, Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said yesterday: “We can confirm the case has been reported and has been sent to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.”

Fort Grey community activist, Reverend Nomelikhaya Kondile, said: “She’s not the only rape victim in this community. We need unity to fight this scourge. The statistics are growing.” — bonganif@dispatch.co.za