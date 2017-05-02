The trial of triple murder accused Henri van Breda will continue in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

His legal team is likely to start their cross-examination of a Stellenbosch policeman.

Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans‚ the first officer on the scene where three members of the Van Breda family were killed with an axe‚ gave his version of events last week.

Kleynhans told the court how he stroked a dazed Henri’s head when he arrived and that he could smell alcohol on the youngster’s breath.

He could not see any signs of forced entry and there was no blood on the first floor of the house or the stairwell.

Henri told the court that he was stabbed‚ slashed with a knife and fell down the stairs after he disarmed a laughing‚ axe-wielding attacker who had already attacked his father‚ mother and older brother.

His younger sister‚ Marli‚ also came under attack and‚ despite several head wounds and a slashed jugular‚ she survived but reportedly suffered retrograde amnesia.

It is unknown at this stage whether the 18-year-old will take the stand as a state witness in her brother’s trial but the Sunday Times reported last year that she was on the list of witnesses.