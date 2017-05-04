No peace agreement yet for taxi associations

Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) is reportedly resisting signing a peace agreement between warring taxi associations because they are “not comfortable” with some of its conditions.

Bata president, Vuyani Mshiywa, yesterday said although they had agreed that all associations should operate freely on the R61 route between Mthatha and Ntlaza, they could not sign the agreement because they were not comfortable with removing their association stickers on minibus taxis and replacing them with a provincial sticker.

Bata, Mshiywa said, was also not happy with the closure of the Circus Triangle taxi rank in Mthatha.

He said they had since requested a meeting with the provincial transport MEC Weziwe Tikana “for further engagements on the matter”.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Tikana said the provincial government “still maintains that” the Mthatha taxi rank at Circus Triangle mall “is an illegal taxi rank which is very dangerous for both commuters and drivers”.

“The rank is subdivided between the two associations (Bata and Uncedo Service Taxi Association) with one occupying the basement and the other the top parking bay.

“This makes it easy for them to target each other during a war,” Tikana said.

She further said “in addition to that, the use of this area has a potential of driving away investors, business people and their clients as businesses closer to the taxi rank and their clients, are also affected by ongoing taxi violence”.

The MEC said her department was negotiating with the King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipality to identify alternative space that would be used as a taxi rank closer to the area, while provision for drop-off and pick-up points would also be made.

Uncedo Service Taxi Association’s (Usta) national president, Ntsikelelo Gaehler, yesterday said his association was more than ready to sign the agreement as they had no problems with any of its conditions.

Tikana said the two taxi associations recognised the fact that the industry had been characterised by violence which had left a number of people dead, including innocent bystanders.

“The memorandum of understanding has not yet been signed but a statement of commitment to peace in the public transport industry, was signed between the two associations on April 19,” said Tikana.

She said the warring factions have committed to resolve all disputes peacefully and to ensure that their conduct does not endanger their commuters.

In terms of the statement of commitment they had signed the two associations also agreed to ensure that the industry is cleansed of the stigma of violence.

They will also strive to assist in all efforts to bring relief to the victims of the public transport violence.

“We remain hopeful that we will resolve this and bring about peace in the taxi industry. This will be done in the interests of both the taxi operators and the commuters,” said Tikana.