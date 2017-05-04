State witnesses could not hide their incredulity on Thursday when Henri van Breda’s defence counsel suggested that two men could have scaled the high fence at the De Zalze security estate.

After smiling in bemusement‚ Edgar Wyngaard‚ a security guard‚ told Combrink: “They won’t be able to get out because they check everyone who comes in through the front gate‚ and they can’t come over the fence because it is too high and they would get shocked.”

Combrink also asked‚ “So the entire estate is only monitored by two pairs of eyes [Wyngaard and Lorenzo Afrika]?” to which Wyngaard said: “We also have the help of people in the estate who make complaints and the dogs who bark … If there are noises‚ we go out and silence it.”

Wyngaard is the second security guard to be called to the stand by the state in the Van Breda murder trial. Afrika‚ who is also a security guard‚ spent four hours in the witness stand on Wednesday.

Van Breda is accused of murdering his mother‚ father and brother and the attempted murder of his sister at the family’s luxury home at the De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch in 2015.