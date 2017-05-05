Fort Hare can take pride in its heritage

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) was yesterday able to proceed as planned with its autumn graduation arrangements despite the cloud of labour unrest hanging over it.

The ruckus caused by National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), which marred Wednesday’s chancellor and vice-chancellor inaugurations in Alice, was not evident at yesterday’s graduation at a packed Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London.

The morning ceremony exuded a joyful aura, when more than 500 parents, family members and friends filled the auditorium to celebrate the first group of graduands excitedly awaiting their degrees.

The chief executive officer of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), Terence Nombembe, delivered the keynote address at the faculty of management and commerce’s ceremony.

Nombembe told the “team of graduates” to take pride in being associated with UFH as it celebrated its 100th-year milestone.

“It’s up to you to elevate the level of excellence. Don’t settle for mediocrity. Accountancy and commerce is high on the agenda for Africa in replanning its place in the world. Excellence in skills is critical.”

Nombembe emphasised the importance of sharpening interpersonal skills alongside technical skills.

“When I graduated, a friend told me that I’d be delivering a speech at his graduation party.

“ I panicked, because although I was a graduate, I couldn’t articulate myself clearly.

“It is important to have the ability to correctly translate who you are and what you can do,” he said.

Before becoming CEO of Saica, Nombembe was the auditor-general for seven years.

Newly appointed vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, said the atmosphere of celebration at yesterday’s ceremony had left him “feeling great”.

“It was wonderful to be part of the celebrations. Thankfully everything was smooth sailing today.

“Each of the keynote speakers will help the university in propelling the students towards the direction we seek to be heading for, which is centre-stage,” he said.

“We are working towards rising above the current moments of delay and carrying out our academic mandate.

“These graduations will hammer the message home that UFH wants to become part of the big league.

“Nothing is going to stop this institution from attaining greatness,” Buhlungu said.

The second keynote address was delivered by UCT dean Professor Bongani Mayosi in yesterday’s afternoon session, as degrees and diplomas were conferred to graduates in the faculties of health sciences and education.

He is also an internationally recognized NRF-A rated researcher.

Former justice Yvonne Mokgoro, chairwoman of the SA Law Reform Commission, is set to close the celebrations this morning, when she addresses guests and graduates-to-be in the faculties of law, social sciences and humanities.

Ceremonies at the university’s heritage campus in Alice are set to roll out next Wednesday, where business mogul Patrice Motsepe will receive an honorary doctorate in commerce while the late struggle veteran, Raymond Mhlaba, will posthumously receive an honorary doctorate in social sciences. — nonsindisoq@dispatch.co.za