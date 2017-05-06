Drama as Bhanga is announced DA Eastern Cape leader

More than 400 Eastern Cape Democratic Alliance delegates have chosen Nqaba Bhanga to lead them.

Bhanga, who joined the party in 2014, contested against former provincial leader Veliswa Mvenya for the position.

However, Bhanga missed the big announcement .

Achean Dreyer the congress convener had to delay announcements as panic set in among Bhanga supportes who were making calls outside the auditorium .

After a few whispers into Trollips ears Dreyer went on with the announcements .

In the new leadership only two candidates survived from the Mvenya camp – Kobus Botha as the deputy provincial chairperson and Terrence Fritz who is now deputy provincial chairperson.

Bhanga eventually made an entrance accompanied by some members of the DA singing behind him.

National spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe thanked the media for waiting for the leader .

Bhanga arriving to a room full of other leaders apologised to the media saying he was anxious about losing.

“ I was anxious and very nervous. We don’t own this position it’s a courtesy. Any human must accept you can fail. I am a politician and with the team around me they remain my strength.

“It’s a big thing to get in Athol Trollip’s shoes. I accept I was very nervous about losing. Losing is not nice “, said Bhanga.

Trollip said what Bhanga did was an embarrassment especially in-front of DA national leader Mmusi Maimane .

“We have to address the issue. We cannot tolerate this kind of behaviour , he embarrassed himself and he has embarrassed the party. He embarrassed our national leader,” said Trollip.