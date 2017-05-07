Mthatha athlete hopes to bring gold to E Cape

Mthatha’s leading bodybuilder Andile Marasi, 32, will hope to do the Eastern Cape proud when he steps onto the stage at the Arnold Classic Africa 2017.

The event, to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre this weekend for its second year, will feature 14000 athletes from around the globe competing in 50 different sporting codes including gymnastics, aerobics and bodybuilding.

About 500 of them will be competing in bodybuilding.

Some of the athletes expected to flex their muscles at the show include renowned professional bodybuilders such as Jeff Beckham, Earl Abrahams, Ibrahim Fahim, Juan Morel and Derek Upshaw.

On the women’s side, the likes of Caroly Botha, Kristine Duba and Derina Wilson will showcase their well-sculpted bodies for the judges.

Organisers described the competition as a multi-sport event celebrating numerous sporting codes.

It is named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, a seven-time Mr Olympia winner, Hollywood action movie star and former California governor, who will attend the event.

Although it started yesterday, “Aijor”, as Marasi is affectionately known by friends, will not be taking to the stage until tomorrow morning.

The soft-spoken athlete qualified for the event after finishing third at the International Federation of BodyBuilding South African championships in September.

In a telephone interview with the Saturday Dispatch yesterday, a relaxed Marasi said he was looking forward to strutting his stuff against not only some of the best athletes on the continent, but on the international circuit as well.

While his career seems to be on the up, not many people know that he had no clue what bodybuilding was less than 10 years ago.

In fact, he fancied himself as a professional soccer player but his curiosity got the better of him when he followed a group of “very fit” guys who were on their way to gym.

“I ended up going there and the rest as they say, is history.”

And as for flying the province’s flag, he hopes not to let anyone down, saying his preparations had gone well.

He also praised Mthatha businesses and residents for paying for his air ticket and accommodation.

“I know there are a lot of expectations. I have prepared as best as I could and now what is left is to go up on stage and show what I can do,” he said. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za