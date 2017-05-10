Festival to honour gospel groups

Two Eastern Cape gospel groups, Youth With Mission and Lord Comforters, will be honoured this weekend for their contribution to music in a tribute show to be held at the Guild Theatre.

The show is part of the Umtiza Arts Festival, which promises to bring a variety of exciting arts shows and music for the whole family.

Organiser of the show Andile Maqoma said they were approached by the management of the Guild Theatre to bring some gospel segment to the event and “we thought of doing a tribute concert for the two groups”, he said.

Maqoma said fans of the groups can look forward to familiar songs by both outfits and be reminded of the great times and “good memories with the groups”, he said.

The groups put the Eastern Cape on the map in the mid-90s with their popular gospel sounds.

Zwelitsha-based group Lord Comforters shot to fame with popular songs like Noyana, Hallelujah, Yizwa Indaba and others.

Mdantsane’s Youth With Mission became a household name with songs like Angingedwa, Kuhle Moya Wam and Africa Back to God among others. Their self-titled debut album was released in 1995 and featured the hit uPetro , while the Lord Comforters released its debut album Noyana around the same period.