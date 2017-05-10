Just as both women seemed to have moved on and hadn’t thrown shots at each other for months‚ Norma Gigaba opened a can of worms after speaking about the woman who claims to have had an affair with her husband‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

The woman who goes by the name Buhle Mkhize (She has previously said that is not her real name) spilled the beans on the alleged affair weeks before the Gigabas get married.

In a now infamous interview on eNCA aired earlier this week‚ Mrs. Gigabyte said that if she was going to leave her husband it would be by her own rules and not because of someone’s actions.

“The angle that it came with‚ it made me stronger. If I had caught Malusi doing something then I wouldn’t even be here today. But everything was delivered to me. I am an analyst so I want to know what your intentions are of you telling me this. So what do you want me to do especially since my marriage is so new.”

Buhle‚ who often shares pictures of her glam life travelling around the world on social media‚ has previously taken shots at Malusi and Norma‚ threatening to reveal messages‚ recordings and other “damning info” about the Gigabas.

A Twitter account set up on Tuesday‚ reportedly by Buhle‚ explained that her family has asked her not to get any more involved in the saga. But the account said her family is only on Instagram and not Twitter.

Buhle has previously said she is only on Instagram and plans to run a blog detailing her health and fitness routine.

The validity of the account could not be proven at the time of publishing this article‚ but the tweets did threaten to expose Norma and Malusi.