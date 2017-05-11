OHBrigado bar owner to sue over raid

Former Metro FM marketing manager Olwethu Hoyana has taken the minister of police to court.

The owner of OHBrigado champagne bar is suing the police and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for the April 28 raid and shut down of his upmarket club on Beacon Bay Crossing. He is accused of operating without a liquor licence.

Hoyana is denying the allegations that he has been selling alcohol at his popular club without a liquor licence for over a year.

Hoyana obtained an interim order against the police and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board after they shut down his business.

This came after Beacon Bay Police and Public Order Police (POP) raided the popular bar before confiscating liquor worth over R200 000.The place was shut down amid drama in front of scores of patrons some of whom had converged in East London for Africa Bike Week.

Dozens of fans who flocked to the joint for popular comedian Skhumba Hlophe’s after-party event were greeted by locked doors. So are those who wanted to attend the ABW after-party the following day.

According to the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, Hoyana failed to renew the category 1-On Consumption liquor licence. The licence, which is renewable over a period of one year, allegedly expired on February 2016.

Judge Templeton Mageza has ordered the police to return the stock while the liquor board has been ordered to stop “interfering” with Hoyana’s business pending the finalisation of the matter. The court matter is under way.

Today Eastern Cape Provincial Police refused to comment about the matter. Provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said: “SAPS can confirm that there is an interim order as indicated in your enquiry. However, we will await the outcome of the court before giving comment on the matter.”