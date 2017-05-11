R6 billion – what it will cost for Sassa to take over social grant payments

The cost of preparing the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) for taking over the payment of social grants to 17-million beneficiaries will be about R6bn‚ says Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini.

It is the first time a price tag has been attached to the takeover of the payments that is currently being undertaken by Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services.

1 of 2

Dlamini told Parliament’s social development committee on Wednesday the R6bn should be seen as an investment and it would take about five years to finalise the takeover process.Sassa CEO Thokozani Magwaza insisted CPS would be phased out in 12 months as instructed by the Constitutional Court.More in Business Day https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2017-05-11-sassa-needs-r6bn-to-take-over-grants/