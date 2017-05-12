Controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso was in South Africa illegally‚ a home affairs official told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

Immigration officer Ivan Klaasen testified in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where Omotoso’s bail hearing resumed on Friday.

Klaasen told the court one of Omotoso’s visas‚ issued by a former home affairs official in Port Elizabeth‚ was fraudulent.

This made Omotoso eligible for deportation.

The controversial televangelist‚ who faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act with two definite charges of rape contained in the charge sheet‚ was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport last month.

Two Eastern Cape MECs were among those at the court on Friday morning opposing bail.

At the resumption of his bail hearing on Friday‚ social development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi addressed ANC Women’s League members outside during a brief court adjournment.

“Parliament has sent us here. Our department stands with the victims. This is traumatic for these children. We are here to protect our children‚” she said.

“Government has to intervene because this affects our children. We are shocked that there are churches like this. We will follow the correct procedures as government on this matter.”

Sihlwayi was accompanied by arts and culture MEC Pemmy Majodina.

As with previous court appearances‚ there were two crowds outside the court – those in support of and opposing Omotoso.

Members of Omotoso’s Jesus Dominion International church‚ which has a branch across the road from the court‚ called for his release on bail.

Those opposed to him‚ including ANCWL members‚ chanted “no bail”.