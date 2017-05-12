R30m school handed over to Mqanduli staff, pupils

By Sikho Ntshobane -

For years pupils at Upper Ngqungqu Junior Secondary School had to use old prefabricated structures as classrooms after their peers vandalised their school.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Education MEC Mandla Makupula officially handed over a R30-million brick and mortar school to teachers, parents and pupils of Upper Ngqungqu Junior Secondary in Mqanduli yesterday Picture: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Yesterday that all came to an end as education authorities handed over a brick and mortar school – complete with labs and libraries.

For several years, parents, pupils and teachers had campaigned to have education authorities build them a proper school – to no avail.

