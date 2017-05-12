Snow heralds first chilly spell

Winter’s first snow is predicted for the Eastern Cape highlands from today until Sunday.

Farmers across the country were urged to take measures to protect small stock which would be affected by a “dramatic drop in temperatures” in many provinces.

SA Weather Service (SAWS) national spokeswoman Hannelee Doubell yesterday said the snowfalls were expected to be relatively light and traffic over mountain passes could be disrupted and closed temporarily.

“This scenario, combined with showers and general windiness could well lead to stock losses if livestock are not led to shelter at lower elevations before the onset of the bitterly cold weather,” said Doubell.

The temperature plunge will be worst in the Eastern Cape, and was expected to drop by a startling 15°C last night.

Doubell said the cold front, made up of a cold, noticeably unstable upper trough of air 6km above sea level, would hit the Eastern Cape today and would intensify, shifting to the southern and central Drakensberg tomorrow.

Snow would fall when the middle layers of the atmosphere moistened and became progressively colder.

The province’s high grounds, particularly in the Barkly East area, would receive more snow than other areas.

Snow would also fall on the eastern Free State and KwaZulu-Natal highlands.

The Johannesburg-Durban central artery road, the N3 highway, is expected to be disrupted at Van Reenen’s Pass and is likely be closed tomorrow and on Sunday.

Across South Africa, balmy midweek temperatures in the upper 20s will crash to 10°C tomorrow.

Farmers in the eastern Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Lesotho and the eastern highveld of Mpumalanga were also urged to protect their sheep, goats and cattle ahead of the weekend blitz.