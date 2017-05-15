ANC supporters march against ‘judicial interference’

About 100 ANC supporters braved heavy showers at the King Dinuzulu Park in Durban on Monday ahead of a march against the judiciary‚ which they accused of making unfavourable judgments against the ruling party.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has condemned the judiciary for encroaching on “political and executive matters“. The criticism follows a number of judgments which they viewed as an attack on the party.

Marchers wore ANC T-shirts printed especially for the march‚ with the words “Phansi ngokugxambukela kwezinkantolo (down with the encroachment of the judiciary).

They also carried placards saying: “The ANC says no interference in the executive‚” and‚ “Beware the interference by the judiciary.”

The Durban protest coincides with a march by opposition parties in Johannesburg to the Constitutional Court‚ which will hear arguments on an application to hold a secret ballot in Parliament for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

North Gauteng High Court Judge Bashier Vally recently ruled that Zuma should furnish the Democratic Alliance with the reasons for his Cabinet reshuffle in March.