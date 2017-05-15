Patients wait in pain and in vain

“HELP! Help! I am dying.” This was the desperate plea of a patient overwhelmed by pain while waiting for hours at the Empilweni Health Centre in Gompo.

The Dispatch spoke to the woman at the centre on Saturday night. She said she had been there for two-and-a-half hours without being attended to.

At 9.30pm, the Dispatch saw only one nurse on duty to care for eight patients – four in the waiting room and four in consultation rooms.

We were told that two nurses had called in sick.

Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said when they realised there was only one nurse on duty, “nurses were reallocated from the maternity section to help”.

