PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

By DDR -

The weekend’s inclement weather did not prevent East Londoners from attending the annual Umtiza Arts Festival.

1 of 9
SOUTH AFRICAN CLASSIC: Pupils from Gonubie High School in a scene from the play ‘Woza Albert’, which was performed on the Guild Theatre’s main stage
MUSIC AND COMEDY: Acclaimed composer and pianist Godfrey Johnson wows the audience at the Guild
TROPICAL SENSATION: Jen Rowland alongside her paintings of palm trees on show at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: The paintings at the Anne Bryant drew many art lovers
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: The paintings at the Anne Bryant drew many art lovers
LOADS OF COMEDY: A member of the Starlight Magical Circus, which does not feature animals in its shows, during a performance at the Umtiza Arts Festival
WINDOW TO NATURE: A festival-goer examines a painting at the Ann Bryant Art Gallery
WINNING TOUCH: Thokozile Qabaka from Amalinda sold a lot of the jewellery and other items she creates during the festival
FEAST OF FLAVOURS: Festival-goers sample the port on offer at the De Krans winery port and canape pairing. The popular event was held at the Guild Theatre

Adults and children were treated to world-class entertainment at a variety of events, hosted by the Guild Theatre, the Ann Bryant Art Gallery and the East London Museum. Many in attendance said the festival was bigger and better than the one held last year.

Entertainment ranged from jazz concerts, cabaret, children’s theatre, talks on art to workshops, food demonstrations and popular wine and chocolate tastings.

A highlight of the festival was a show at the Guild Theatre to honour two local gospel groups, The Lord Comforters from Zwelitsha and Youth With Mission from Mdantsane.
Pictures by SIBONGILE NGALWA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*