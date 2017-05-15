PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

The weekend’s inclement weather did not prevent East Londoners from attending the annual Umtiza Arts Festival.

1 of 9

Adults and children were treated to world-class entertainment at a variety of events, hosted by the Guild Theatre, the Ann Bryant Art Gallery and the East London Museum. Many in attendance said the festival was bigger and better than the one held last year.

Entertainment ranged from jazz concerts, cabaret, children’s theatre, talks on art to workshops, food demonstrations and popular wine and chocolate tastings.

A highlight of the festival was a show at the Guild Theatre to honour two local gospel groups, The Lord Comforters from Zwelitsha and Youth With Mission from Mdantsane.

Pictures by SIBONGILE NGALWA