Almost 20 years after his debut in the industry it is evident that Mandla Hlatshwayo carved a firm place in the hearts of thousands of South Africans with his warm smile‚ caring nature and charismatic on-screen characters.

The former Generations star burst onto the entertainment scene as a budding actor on Soul City 2.

Mandla then cemented his place in the acting world when he was cast to play the role of Siphiwe on Generations.

The star’s character became a firm favourite among viewers as he stepped into their homes everyday as the smooth-talking heartthrob.

Almost two decades later‚ people still referred to him as Siphiwe but Mandla didn’t mind‚ instead he embraced it. After seven years of playing Siphiwe‚ Mandla decided to delve into other interests including theatre and music.

Out to prove that he was a man of many talents‚ Mandla released his album Jozi Nights Volume 1 in 2006 and his passion for music paved the way for a successful radio career.

Although some may say that he was out of the spotlight since leaving Generations‚ in the wake of his death it is evident that he continued to win people over on the airwaves.

At the time of his death Mandla had been working at Jozi FM‚ where he hosted a weekend show called Weekend Special.

On a personal level Mandla has been described by those who were close him as a family man‚ who was loving and caring.

The star married the mother of his daughter in 2002‚ but they later reportedly went through a divorce. Mandla leaves behind three children.

Ever since news of his death emerged on Monday there has been an outpouring of tributes in honour of the star. And one thing that is undeniable is that he is a star who has left behind a lasting legacy!