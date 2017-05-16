The gospel showstoppers

Fans of the popular Eastern Cape gospel groups the Lord Comforters and Youth With Mission were taken on trip down memory lane to when they started two decades ago.

The two groups were honoured on Sunday afternoon with a tribute show at the Guild Theatre for their contribution to putting the province on the map with their music.

The event saw founding members of the groups – some who had left almost 20 years ago – reuniting in song.

Gcotyelwa Daweti and Thabisa Bunzi, who were founding members of Youth With Mission which were formed in Mdantsane in the mid-90s, returned to the stage to sing songs like Angingedwa and Africa Back to God.

The first artist to take to the stage was Bonnie Nkwali singing Noyana, the title track of the debut album of the Lord Comforters.

Group members such as Khululwa Nkuzo, Nabantu Sinuka and former lead singer of the group, Veliswa Skeyi, and other members sang along and danced to their favourite tracks.

Nkwali was followed by Zipho Vena, who sang Uthembekile from the group’s third album, Yizwa Indaba.

Siphokazi Sondishe, of the East London-based gospel outfit Stand, rendered a beautiful performance of uThixo Unjani, a song from Youth With Mission’s sixth album, Ndizelwe Ngokutsha.

Award-winning musician Bethusile Mcinga was next with Youth With Mission’s hit Ndizelwe Ngokutsha, backed by by the group’s members.

Former Joyous Celebration member Siya Mzekezi brought tears to the eyes of former Youth With Mission members Thabisa Bunzi and Gcotyelwa Daweti with his performance.

Skeyi then sang the Lord Comforters’ popular song Wandithethelel’izono from their second album, Thel’uMoya.

Both groups travelled through South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho and Botswana preaching the word of God through music.

Nompumelelo Somta, a fan of both groups, said she was happy with the performances.

“I attended the launches of their first albums and I was happy to be taken back to when they started.”

Youth With Mission founding member Mziwethemba Nkantsu, said they were humbled that their contribution to the music of the Eastern Cape was recognised.

Lord Comforters founding member Thembalethu Ngalwana added: “The event was so touching. It reminded us of 20 years ago when we started,” he said. — sinom@dispatch.co.za