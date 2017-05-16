WATCH: Black Coffee donates R200k to his old school

The streets of Ngangelizwe in Mthatha were buzzing with excitement when global star DJ Black Coffee paid a visit to his old school.

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, visited Zimele High yesterday where he spent R200 000 revamping their computer room. Maphumulo was a pupil there in the late 1980s, when it was a junior secondary school.

He matriculated from Nozuko High School, also near Mthatha.

The kind gesture to the school came after former principal Vuyelwa Hady reached out to Maphumulo for help with their computer room.

Yesterday, the normal morning assembly was filled with excitement and cheer as the pupils showered Maphumulo with their affection.

DJ Black Coffee visited the school with his mother, Sindiswa Dandala.

He encouraged the pupils to dream big and never allow their current circumstances to determine where they were headed in life.

Last year Maphumulo made history by being the first South African to win a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award in Los Angeles.

The school’s principal, Sibulelo Mjali, said he was grateful that Maphumulo was able to plough back into his old school. Maphumulo’s mother said she prayed her son would stay humble. — lulamilef@dispatch.co.za