Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng will on Wednesday afternoon appear before a disciplinary hearing on comments he made at a media briefing last month.

Motsoeneng’s legal representative‚ advocate Zola Majavu‚ rubbished reports that the disciplinary hearing stemmed from a report by the Public Protector recommending that disciplinary action be taken against Motsoeneng.

“My client will be appearing before the disciplinary hearing because of remarks he made at the press conference and not the Public Protector’s findings as reported in the media‚” said Majavu.

On April 19‚ the Motsoeneng accused interim board member Krish Naidoo of having “sold-out” after Parliament’s ad hoc committee recommended his dismissal.

He accused Naidoo of lying under oath to retain his position and that the manoeuvre‚ along with the committee itself‚ was politically charged from the beginning.

The disciplinary hearing will be chaired by advocate Nazeer Cassim at the Advocates Chambers in Sandton‚ Johannesburg.