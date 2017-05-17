M’sane teacher in court for kidnap, murder

A high school maths teacher who allegedly kidnapped and killed a man suspected of breaking into his house was granted R1500 bail by the Mdantsane Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Philemon Ngcelwane High School teacher Zamuxolo Mtalana, 46, appeared before magistrate Nolundi Mkwali facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

He was arrested on May 5 in connection with the murder of Masixole Nkwanyana, whose badly decomposed body was found dumped near the Nahoon Dam on May 3.

Mtalana was in court to formally apply for bail.

For the full story get a copy of the Dispatch or subscribe to our e-Edition for the complete newspaper with jobs, classifieds, crosswords, TV schedules and back editions.