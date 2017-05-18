Leanne Manas remembers Vuyo Mbuli on his death anniversary

It’s been four years since TV personality Vuyo Mbuli died of a pulmonary embolism but his legacy lives on in the hearts of those who were close to him.

Vuyo’s close friend and former Morning Live co-presenter Leanne Manas‚ who worked with the charismatic presenter for a decade‚ remembered her friend with a touching tribute.

“4 years ago today you left us. Just thought I’d throw one of your famous lines out there ‘Mintirho ya vulavula’ (deeds will speak for themselves) — never been more relevant‚” she said.

Leanne previously told TshisaLIVE that the day Vuyo died will always be a sad day for her.

“It’s always a sad day which reminds me of what a great loss it has been for the media industry and those close to him. But it also allows me to remember the good times we shared and the happy memories that I have of him‚” Leanne said.

She added that Vuyo was someone she could always depend on.