Friends‚ family and fans will gather in Soweto later today to pay tribute to slain actor Mandla Hlatshwayo.

A public memorial service in his honour will be held at the Protea South Multi-Purpose Centre in Soweto at 4pm.

Since being shot and killed outside well-known Pimville pub Meli on Sunday night‚ friends and family have gathered daily at the drinking spot to hold night vigils.

Mandla’s Jozi FM family have been working closely with the family to arrange his funeral and memorial service.

“We are traumatised. We are shocked‚” said Mandla’s brother Sipho outside the family home.

Police nabbed four suspects a day after the incident but locals in the area have called on officials to step in claiming that thugs “run the area.”

“A man was shot here two weeks ago. Thugs run this place. Where must we go? We live here‚” said one local outside the tavern.