Pitso Mosimane is warning he might be forced to field a weakened Mamelodi Sundowns team in Saturday’s last league game of the season against Highlands Park.

Sundowns are away at AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa on Wednesday in the second group in defence of their Champions League crow and then return home to play in Tembisa on the final day of the Premier Soccer League season against the relegation-threatened Highlands.

Mosimane has given priority to the African Champions League

“Our worry about Kinshasa is playing on Wednesday‚ traveling back on Thursday and arriving at night‚ then on Friday it’s only one day of rest and then we have to play Highlands Park‚” he said.

“In Kinshasa we have to try and make sure we don’t lose because they are now bottom of the log and have a goal difference of minus two.

“So we’ve got to play smart and keep them down there and we have to try and win here when we play at home again.”

AS Vita Club lost 3-1 to Esperance of Tunisia while Sundowns played a disappointing 0-0 draw at home with St George of Ethiopia in their opening group games two weeks ago.

“On that artificial pitch in Kinshasa … really … we have to just try to do what we can and avoid us going bottom of the log.

“It’s OK now that the (South African) league is gone. That’s a monkey off our backs and now we’ll see what we do with Highlands.

“Maybe we’ll keep players away from that game against Highlands to ensure I have fresh players for Champions League.”

Sundowns are back in Champions League action on Friday‚ June 2 at home to Esperance‚ which will be their third group game‚ but by fielding non-regulars against Highlands they put in jeopardy finishing second in the PSL which would qualify them for a third successive Champions League campaign.

Domestic champions Bidvest Wits and the league runner-up go the 2018 competition but second place is not yet settled with Sundowns only one point above Cape Town City‚ with just a single point behind them.

“We have to look after ourselves‚ no one looks after us.

“Champions League is important we need to qualify for next year.

“But right now another league has started for us and that’s a bigger league‚ the Champions League.

“And we have to work around that. I hope no one will feel like we are giving Highlands a chance to survive and that we are not playing fair by not playing some of our top players.

“Last season we played fair after we won the league by not weakening our team for the last two games of the season.

“I played fair‚ I played everybody because I knew teams could be affected at the bottom or top eight but this time I don’t know what’s going to happen‚ I have to look after the team‚ look after Sundowns‚” Mosimane added.