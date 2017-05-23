Odd turn in sex claim against Sascoc CEO

A panel is to investigate sexual harassment claims against SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) CEO Tubby Reddy by a female employee.

But in a sideshow drama, while the umbrella body’s board was discussing the matter yesterday, the female employee said an e-mail from her Sascoc account supposedly withdrawing the charge against Reddy had been hacked.

The e-mail had claimed that the charges had been “an orchestration” by Sascoc president Gideon Sam.

Several minutes later the employee sent another e-mail denying she had issued the earlier one, saying “someone has hacked my computer”.

She confirmed this when contacted by Times Media.

The alleged hacker appeared to issue the e-mail to at least three different batches of recipients, but they all included what appeared to be her original letter of complaint dated April 21, detailing “inappropriate conduct” by Reddy, as well as Sam’s response to her from May 3.

Sam said after yesterday’s meeting: “[The] board resolution is to protect both parties in the first instance. An independent panel will be put together to hear both sides and advise the board.”

He added that Sport Minister Thembelani Nxesi was being consulted.

Sam said the board would send their votes to Reddy by the close of business tomorrow.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Reddy denied the sexual harassment claim, pointing out he had not been officially charged.

In her letter of grievance, the employee, who is married, said since she started working at Sascoc “Reddy had sent inappropriate correspondence from his work e-mail to my work e-mail.”

She said copies of some messages were annexed, but they weren’t part of the e-mail sent out yesterday.

She said Reddy had reminded her of his position in the organisation when she had told him to stop.

He also would summon her to his office and request that she massage his neck and shoulders. — TMG