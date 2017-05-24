Two convicted prisoners escape after overpowering guard

Two convicted inmates escaped from the Zwelitsha Magistrate’s Court in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape after overpowering the prison guard and stealing his firearm and vehicle.

The incident happened at about 2pm on Wednesday when the two men‚ one convicted of rape and another of robbery‚ were taken out of the Middledrift Correctional Centre to face additional charges in court.

Correctional Services spokeswoman Vuyo Gadu said that after the men appeared in court they were being escorted to the vehicle when they overpowered an official.

“They were being escorted when the men took on the official and managed to get his firearm. He was disarmed of his weapon and the (marked correctional services) vehicle was also stolen.”

By 3pm an alert had been sent to police officials across the province to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Asked why they were appearing in court‚ Gadu said that they were being charged for additional crimes.

“At this stage what exactly transpired is under investigation‚” she added.

Gadu said the two suspects’ names were not immediately available for release but said that the men were aged 30 and 35 years.

Police and Correctional Services officials were still searching for the men late on Wednesday afternoon.

TMG Digital/HeraldLIVE