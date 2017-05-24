Water woes for EL residents after treatment pipe bursts

East London residents are advised to stock up on drinking water and for cooking purposes as a main pipe on the trunk water mains from Umzonyana Water Treatment Works burst.

The burst water pipe has resulted in water outages and low pressure in various areas in the Umzonyana water supply zones.

The affected areas are Duncan Village, Buffalo Flats, Vincent, Saxilby, Beacon Bay, Gonubie, Chiselhurst, sections of Amalinda, Gompo, Braelyn, a section of Greenfields and Nompumelelo.

Buffalo City Metro spokesman Sibusiso Cindi said the duration of the repairs is unknown.

“The maintenance teams are on site to isolate the burst pipe in order to undertake repairs. The duration of the repairs is not known at this stage as access to the pipe is very difficult due to informal shacks and electricity illegal connections that are built on top of the trunk mains,“ said Cindi.