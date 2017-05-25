Acting king withdraws legal action against stepmother

Acting AbaThembu King Azenathi Dalindyebo has decided to withdraw legal action against his stepmother, Queen Nokwanda Dalindyebo.

The 25-year-old son of jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo had taken the queen and his father to court after he was refused access to the Bumbane Great Place while preparing for his wedding late last year.

After the matter was postponed earlier this year, the case resumed in the Mthatha High Court today.

After a meeting with Azenathi’s lawyers, AmaDlomo royal family chairman, Chief Thandisizwe Mtirara, said the young king had decided to withdraw the case against his stepmother.

“King Zanelizwe (Azenathi’s praise name) was not fighting with his stepmother,” he told the Dispatch outside the Mthatha High Court.

“What he wanted was to be allowed access to his home and that did happen. That has not changed up until now.”