Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a strong and united Africa where leaders put people’s interests first — not their own.

He was delivering the keynote address at the 19th African Renaissance Conference in Durban on Thursday which coincided with Africa Day celebrations held on May 25.

Africa Day marks the formation of the defunct Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in May 1963‚ later relaunched as the African Union (AU) in Durban in 2002.

Ramaphosa‚ who is widely expected to go up against former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the coveted ANC presidency in December‚ told delegates that the African renaissance was a call to action to eradicate poverty through the socio and economic transformation of the continent.

“This is the Africa that asked you and me to build Africa with a strong cultural identity‚ a common African heritage which is based on strong values‚ strong ethics and integrity.

“It is based on an Africa that is going to put the interests of its people first. It is based on an Africa that is going to have leaders who will lead the people of this continent forever ensuring that their interests come first and not those of the leaders‚” said Ramaphosa.

He said the conference was essentially about bringing a better life to all the people of the continent.

The deputy president said a strong Africa was united‚ with an integrated economy which valued and educated its youth to ensure they were well-skilled.

“This Africa will remain vulnerable to greedy exploitation by powerful local elites and international capital unless it unites and unless it acts to deal with the scourges like inequality‚ unemployment and poverty.”

He said the future of enterprise development in South Africa was intertwined with the future and the unity of the continent.

“It is intertwined with the continental efforts to promote African inter-trade as well as development. It is linked to agenda 2063 which former chairperson of the AU Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma championed as a road map for the future of our continent.”

Ramaphosa said Agenda 2063 was a call to action to all Africans and people of African descent “to take personal responsibility for the destiny for our continent”.

“This is a plan for Africa where development is people-driven. At its heart are the ideals of pan Africanism and the vision of African renaissance. The plan calls for the development of the powerful as well as the successful African private sector.

“It calls for young people in our continent who are going to be determined to make the contribution to the development of our continent. It calls for an intelligentsia that is going to lead the charge to give our continent a vision and a purpose.”