Local bofs aim to improve learning

Four Mdantsane schools are enjoying the benefits of going digital thanks to two young computer whizzes born and bred in the township.

The Fundanii computer literacy digital learning app was created by Luthando Gubevu, 26, and Sinovuyo Apleni, 27, who are putting fun into learning with digital solutions.

The app founders noticed a gap in digital learning in township schools compared with upmarket schools.

“We saw how suburban schools were introducing digital learning and wanted to bring that to our poverty-stricken community and give pupils here a chance to be exposed to technology and digital learning,” said Gubevu.

Two years ago, with the help of the Imvula Foundation, the two combined their experience in graphic design, multimedia and business management to form a digital programme that focuses on science and technology and aims to improve learner performance via digital schooling.

Gubevu and Apleni chose Mzimkhulu, Mfundo, Langelitsha and Gcobani senior primary schools to introduce their initiative because the schools had received computers and tablets, but had no active computer literacy programme.

When the duo first approached the schools, they realised that most pupils had no knowledge of computers or how to use them, and they first had to introduce basic computer literacy skills.

“Schools are given digital equipment but they are often locked up and unused because no one is equipped to use them.

“We had to hold back our programme and introduce the pupils to computers first,” Gubevu said. The duo developed the digitised school app to conduct computer literacy and science and technology workshops with the pupils.

The app is a digital version of the science and technology curriculum and is still in its prototype phase.

Apleni said the programme had been well received by pupils and teachers.

“We started by thinking we were just going to be an accessory in schools but we have ended up being a need,” said Apleni.

“The programme has had positive feedback from the teachers and pupils, which inspires us to keep doing what we do,” she said.

Making further use of their creative streak, they have created a digital story called The Adventures of Lizzy and Bean, which is an introduction to astronomy to better explain science and technology concepts as well as help pupils better grasp English. Apleni said their aim was not to interfere with the education curriculum but to make learning more fun.

They also run after-school and weekend programmes, and are in the process of constructing holiday programmes to expose more pupils to the fun world of digital learning.

Mfundo Senior HOD Nombuso Nkonki said Apleni and Gubevu arrived at “just the right time”.

“We received tablets last year and were still in the pipeline to receive training about how to make use of them.

“Our pupils now know the basics about computers. They came in like good Samaritans,” she said.

The duo want to see the programme grow beyond Mdantsane and benefit pupils across the country. — nonsidisoq@dispatch.co.za