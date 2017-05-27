The suspension of the SABC’s acting chief executive‚ James Aguma‚ has been welcomed by the ANC’s study group on the standing committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

His suspension follows last week’s recommendation by Scopa that he be placed on suspension while the interim SABC board conducts its forensic investigation into irregularities in procurement and expenditure at the public broadcaster.

Mnyamezeli Booi‚ chair of the study group said they had confidence in “the efforts by the interim board’s commitment of restoring good governance at the SABC”.

Aguma was put on suspension because of his role in the messy state of the public broadcaster. His supporting affidavit in group executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s disciplinary hearing is said to be the last straw that led to his suspension.

n it he said he had given Motsoeneng permission to hold a press conference while he was suspended.

Aguma has not returned to work since earlier this month when he took sick leave and couldn’t make it to a Scopa meeting.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said he could not discuss internal matters involving an employee.