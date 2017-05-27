New city manager for BCM

The Buffalo City Metro council has appointed a new city manager with effect from June 1 2017.

After months of processes undertaken by the metro to fill the position, Andile Sihlahla made the cut and was yesterday successfully appointed into the highly contested job despite the ANC’s opposition in council, and the DA refraining from supporting his approval.

A confidential report tabled before council by executive mayor Xola Pakati seen by the Saturday Dispatch stated that a total of 48 applications had been received and considered for shortlisting.

Eight candidates were shortlisted for the post, including former acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana and Chris Magwangqana, the outgoing municipal manager of Amathole district municipality.

In the report, Pakati said all shortlisted candidates underwent “extensive vetting” including state security screening for criminal records, business interests and credit status.

“Qualification verification and authenticity, checking with the department of cooperative governance as to whether the candidate selected has been dismissed for serious misconduct in the past [was conducted],” Pakati said in the report.

He said it was determined by the panel that Sihlahla scored the highest of the candidates.

“He met minimum requirements as per the relevant regulations. He met the competency requirements as set out in the regulations as demonstrated by his performance in the interview and the competency assessment results.

“The panel thus agreed unanimously that Mr Sihlahla met the requirements and the required competencies for the post and the panel has recommended that Mr Sihlahla be appointed to the post of city manager,” the report stated.

Following the closed session, Pakati confirmed to the Dispatch that Sihlahla was appointed.

“We’ll write to the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs [Fikile Xasa] seeking a concurrence before Sihlahla is given his appointment letter. We want to close the administration instability in the city,” Pakati said.

A separate report concerning Sihlahla’s pay is yet to be approved by the council.

DA councillors yesterday declined to comment on why they decided to refrain from approving Sihlahla’s appointment, stating that the item was confidential.

EFF’s BCM convenor Yazini Tetyana said the party did not support Sihlahla’s appointment.

“In most places where he has worked he never finishes his time and we don’t think that a person like that can be given the big task of managing a big municipality like BCM.

“He was also implicated in the stealing of funds for Nelson Mandela’s funeral and that is our main problem with him, his track record,” Tetyana said.

ACDP councillor Luke Quse said his party did not have a problem with the appointment.

“There were reservations raised including the panel composition and the Cogta member, but it was clarified that he was an observer and did not score.

“Ultimately we didn’t have a problem with the appointment,” Quse said.

However, Pakati said Sihlahla had a clean criminal record and had not been dismissed from any previous employer. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za