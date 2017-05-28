Here they are: The emails that prove the Guptas run South Africa

A series of explosive e-mails show the extent of the Gupta family’s control over cabinet ministers, and state-owned companies and their CEOs and boards.

The explosive evidence comes as President Jacob Zuma fights for his political life amid mounting confirmation of state capture and growing opposition in his own party to his links with the family.

The e-mails show the extent of Gupta control over cabinet ministers and parastatal CEOs and board members. The correspondence also gives insight into the role of Zuma’s son Duduzane in presidential matters. Duduzane is a close Gupta associate and is believed to have made billions through this partnership.

The e-mails reveal that:

