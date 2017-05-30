Forgood awards a boost to inspiring NGOs

NGOs that look after some of the most vulnerable members of Buffalo City – babies, the elderly and the hearing impaired – will be honoured as finalists of the Forgood Inspiration Awards breakfast at the Mercedes-Benz visitors’ centre on Thursday.

The Salem Baby Care Centre, the Carel du Toit centre for the deaf, Emthonjeni Centre for the Elderly in King William’s Town and the Rising Sun Daycare have been announced as the four finalists of this year’s awards and will receive R40000 each.

They will also have the opportunity to present their inspiring stories on Thursday, and one of the organisations has the opportunity to be awarded more funds following their presentations.

This is the fifth time the Forgood Inspiration Awards are being held, according to event organiser Brad Taylor.

Partners include Mercedes-Benz SA, Forgood, Vodacom4U, LinkFM, Miko, First City Baptist Church, Iguana Media, Caltex Eastern Cape Marketer, Border-Kei Chamber of Business, the Eastern Cape NGO Coalition and the Daily Dispatch.

The theme this year is “better together”.

Rising Sun Daycare owner Nozie Mswi, who caters for 30 little ones in a sinle Duncan Village room that serves as a small church on weekends, said she was “excited and grateful” to be a finalist.

“I am so happy because I need a kitchen area.

“I have nowhere to cook meals for the children and so they either get bread or I have to cook at home and transport the food,” said Mswi, who said some of her winnings would also be used to pay her two helpers’ stipends.

“Only about half the children’s families are able to regularly pay the R150 per month I charge, so this money will help a lot.”

Salem Baby Care Centre director Lereen Naidoo said hearing that the centre was one of the finalists in this year’s Forgood Inspiration Awards, was “awesome news”.

The centre offers destitute mothers the opportunity to bath and feed their babies and provides access to basic needs such as health, hygiene, clothing, parenting skills and an educare programme.

Carel du Toit Centre principal Paula Kumm said the funding would assist in covering transport costs for children from outlying areas who need to access the Selborne centre.

lTickets for the Forgood Inspiration Awards are R100, available at Vodacom4U in Pearce Street, Berea. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za