Police call for backup as road protests spread in southern King William’s Town area

Day-two of the Breibach protest action against the Buffalo City Metro and Eastern Cape government has intensified with the police calling for backup from Mthatha, Cradock and Port Elizabeth.

1 of 3

The N2 between East London and King William’s Town remains closed after angry residents took to the streets again this morning vowing they would continue with the protest until Friday.

Yesterday, acting BCM mayor Helen Neale-May addressed the residents who are demanding houses and better service delivery among other things. However her efforts have not been successful.

She said the residents would be addressed on Friday with feedback however the protesters are saying they will wait for the response by protesting and burning tyres throughout the week.

Today stones and rubber bullets were being exchanged between the police and the protesters. Road closures by protestors have also spread to the R102 near Phakamisa and the R346 from Mount Coke near Zwelitsha, said a provincial government spokesman for health, Sizwe Kupelo.