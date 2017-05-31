Convicted husband killer not mourning

Convicted husband-killer Noluthando Baleni yesterday shocked the Mthatha High Court when she revealed she did not mourn her husband, but went on with her life as normal.

Baleni, who took the stand and was cross-examined by the senior state Advocate Nomapha Mvandaba Baleni, told the court that she did not have a love relationship with only the sangoma – the middle man who hired a hitman to kill her deputy school principal husband, Kholisile Baleni – but also had a love relationship with another man called “Monwabisi”.

“Yes, I never had time or care to mourn the death of my husband,” said Noluthando, giving evidence in mitigation of sentence.

Noluthando confirmed that she bought her sangoma boyfriend Khayalethu Makhubalo a R40000 car as payment, but denied that she also gave him other money.

The sangoma died in a car crash three months after the murder of Kholisile. He was driving the car Baleni had bought him.

Baleni , a 47-year-old school teacher, and the man who actually pulled the trigger, hitman Bonga Skolpati, 23, were found guilty of the October 28 2015 murder of Kholisile, who was Manqobe Junior Secondary school deputy principal in Coffee Bay.

Judge Richard Brooks postponed the matter to Friday for sentencing.