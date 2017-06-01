Scribe in high court drama

Drama erupted at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court yesterday when family members of the five Walter Sisulu University students facing charges of murder prevented a young freelance journalist from taking pictures of the accused in court.

The incident happened during a short court adjournment at about 11am, where the five were appearing on charges of allegedly murdering WSU final-year medical student Lwando Mantshontsho last month.

Ziyanda Zweni said the families had forced her to delete all the pictures she had taken with her cellphone.

“This is the first time I experienced this and I trust that it will be the last. This left me traumatised, terrified and angry,” Zweni said.

The accused’s legal representatives had to calm the belligerent relatives, who were snarling at the defenceless reporter. “We do not want journalists here, the court must ban journalists. We do not want you here,” some of the relatives said.

The five students are facing charges of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

The accused are Sindile Kango, 21, a first-year economics student; third-year medical student Yamkela Mxokozeli, 23; fourth-year medical student Siphesihle Mafungwa, 21; third-year education student Philani Danca, 23, and first-year medical student Lwakhe Matakane, 20. Legal representative of accused one to four, Vuyani Gwebindlala, and Bubele Linyana, who represents accused No5, said their clients were not involved in intimidating the reporter, and had not influenced people in the gallery.

“I will continue doing my job and covering the story. What happened is part of being journalist,” Zweni said.

But though she was upset, she was also understanding of the situation the families found themselves in.

“They are hurting … while I am angry I understand their frustration. This is not a nice thing that any parent could be proud of. But they vented their frustration and anger the wrong way and to an innocent person.”

Constable Bonginkosi Dlakavu has been on the witness stand for two days, since Monday, and was yesterday cross-examined by both defence lawyers, who accused the state witness of being biased and wanting “the accused jailed for something they have not done”.

Lawyers Gwebindlala and Linyana said their clients did not pose a flight risk and, if granted bail, would not interfere with police investigations.

They said their clients wanted to go back to university to continue their studies. “The university cannot expel them for having a case which is pending. We cannot deny them the right to education,” Gwebindlala said.

State prosecutor Done Trietsch and Dlakavu opposed bail saying among many things, that there were threats against the lives of the accused.