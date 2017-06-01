Traditional leader a servant of the people

Well- known Whittlesea traditional leader Inkosi Xhanti Zimema, who was known for his development efforts in the Hewu community, has died at the age of 58.

The chief died last Thursday after complications arising from diabetes.

Zimema actively sought and found ways for his traditional institution to partner with the government, other communities, and local professionals, in a bid to bring change and progress to rural communities.

In 2006, the chief agreed to host a development indaba in his community, which established a partnership with the local government.

The indaba led to the establishment of the Zulukama Community Investment Trust, a trust through which he, along with his traditional council, facilitated the commercialisation of livestock in the area.

Zimema and his members also worked with the Chris Hani District Municipality and the Mgijima Municipality to build dipping facilities, shearing sheds and livestock auction pans, among other things.

Former minister of water and environmental affairs and chairwoman of the Indibano to Harvest organisation, Lindiwe Hendricks, said: “We were inspired by the development work Chief Zimema did in partnership with government and communities. Lessons learnt from his Hewu site influenced our thinking as private sector companies and development activists in establishing Indibano to Harvest.

“Today we pride ourselves on having designed and established Indibano to Harvest as an NPO whose mandate is to work with traditional leaders and help them and their communities commercialise land use in their respective areas.

“His Hewu site is today a site for learning and a template that could be emulated by other traditional leaders and local government structures for replication,” Hendricks said.

She said Zimema left behind a legacy of progressive development partnerships and collaborative approaches through which traditional leaders, councillors and communities could work together to eradicate poverty and underdevelopment in rural areas. The chief will be remembered for his understanding of the importance of his office as a change agent and his unwavering commitment to serve his people.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday.