A train driver was killed and 50 others injured when a train rear-ended another in Elandsfontein‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday morning‚ emergency medical service company ER 24 reported.

ER 24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER24 paramedics‚ along with several other services‚ arrived on the scene and found numerous carriages of the trains leaning to their sides.

Numerous passengers were found seated inside the train as well as walking around on the scene.

Paramedics set up a staging area while local authorities began to divert traffic from the area.

He said upon closer inspection‚ paramedics discovered that one of the drivers of the trains had sustained fatal injuries and showed no signs of life.

He said nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead on the scene.

Approximately 50 other patients were found on the scene with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

Meiring said the details surrounding this incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Metrorail said overhead power on all four lines was off from Germiston to Kempton Park.

Trains running in the affected sections of the railway line will remain stationery until the technical team on the ground declares an alternative line that is safe for train movement‚ Metrorail said in a statement.