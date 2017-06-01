WSU students to meet to decide on way ahead

Just a week before thousands of Walter Sisulu University students sit for their mid-year, it is still not clear whether they will write.

Since last week Thursday, students have boycotted classes over allocation of NSFAS allowances.

The other issue they are protesting over is the state of their residences which they say they are overcrowded and yet charged large amounts of money.

Student leader Zolile Zamisa says their attempts to have the issues resolved failed.

Earlier, students demonstrated around Southernwood under the watch of the police and law-enforcement officers. Now they are gathered at the corner of Oxford Street and Lukin Road where they will decide on what steps to take.

However, after the meeting they will travel to WSU Buffalo City main campus for a mass meeting scheduled for 1pm.