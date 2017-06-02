Witness is grilled in theft case- Lawyer says no evidence that Cambridge bursar stole R2.3m

A magistrate in the trial of an assistant school bursar charged with theft totalling R2.3-million heard yesterday there was no direct evidence proving she had stolen the money.

Merle Laity, a former assistant bursar at the Cambridge High School where the alleged theft occurred, is on trial in the East London Regional Court on eight counts of theft and one count of fraud.

Proceedings continued with key state witness Andrew Whitaker, a member of the school governing body, being, taking the stand to be cross-examined by Laity’s lawyer legal representative Advocate Johan Bester.

