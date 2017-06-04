Mabuyane to attend Intlantsi cadres forum

Oscar Mabuyane’s campaign for the ANC provincial chairman position this weekend moves to the Joe Gqabi region, which is perceived to be a Phumulo Masualle stronghold.

The ANC provincial secretary is expected to address a cadres forum on Sunday. The event is organised by Joe Gqabi’s Intlantsi branch in Ward 10, of which regional secretary Mfundo Bongela is said to be a member.

Bongela, a staunch Masualle supporter, yesterday denied he was a member of the branch that has broken ranks with the regional leadership on who to back.

Branch chairman Simon Mfisa confirmed Bongela was a member and that they had invited Mabuyane to address their event in Sterkspruit as someone they would be rallying behind at the provincial conference.

“We deliberated as a branch and arrived at an independent conclusion that comrade Mabuyane must take over.”

He went on to say: “Yes we have read and heard the regional leadership pronouncing on Masualle without consulting branches.

“We expected them to at least consult us but they went ahead. In this branch, however, we cannot just be spoon-fed like that.”

Mfisa said whatever position Bongela had about the provincial conference that is contrary to their branch’s official stance was his own personal opinion and not to be construed to be that of the Intlantsi branch.