Sikhakhane has finger on business pulse

In South Africa’s tough economic and political climate, business owners need to look inwards to reflect on the action they can take to adapt their own skills and become better business leaders.

That’s the message from international speaker and business strategist Zipho Sikhakhane, who will be one of the keynote speakers at the first Daily Dispatch Strategic Business Summit at the Venue in Hemingways next Thursday.

The summit’s theme is South Africa: The Next Five Years and plays out at a time when the country has been plunged into junk status and spiralled into recession.

Sikhakhane, who is also a business columnist for the Sunday Times, will be taking an “agile and non-conformist approach” to how businesses in Buffalo City can best position themselves for success despite these problems.

“The tone of the talk will be positive and inspirational, and will encourage action,” she said.

Sikhakhane, who advises – and invests in – small businesses and entrepreneurs in Africa, said that while the economic reality had its challenges, businesses should not panic, freeze or cringe.

“That is our default mode, but we should rather seek out the root cause [of what is negatively affecting our business] and ask what we can do about it. If you are still stuck, you may have to switch to something else where more growth is happening, because a couple of sectors have rebounded.”

A UCT business science honours graduate, Sikhakhane was the first black South African woman to obtain an MBA at the US’s Stanford University. She has also presented TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) talks on Africa’s potential and is passionate about helping businesses and entrepreneurs in Africa grow.

Having personally invested in businesses in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, she says time and patience is required when investing in the continent.

“If you are serious about investing in Africa, you have to take a long-term view. You have to understand there are a lot of complexities and challenges and learn how to navigate them and you have to be patient. Businesses which started in Africa years ago are still there and I am already very happy about my investments. I have not regretted my own investment decisions and am looking for more,” she said.

“The reason why there is not enough excitement about Africa is because it is seen as risky, but if anything, Africans should be taking a risk on Africa.”

Other keynote speakers at the summit include former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas, political analyst, columnist and The Justice Factor presenter Justice Malala, economist Dawie Roodt, political analyst and author Daniel Silke, University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu, trend and business analyst John Sanei and labour lawyer Jonathan Goldberg.

