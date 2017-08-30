Land claimants ask police to evict defiant invaders

Successful land claimants from Macleantown forced off their land in 1970 have now reported invaders to the police after hundreds of shacks were erected on their land.

The claimants, who at present stay in Chalumna and Tshabo areas, won their claim in 1995 after they took the matter to court. They were removed from the 2000ha by the apartheid government.

However they were shocked to notice that hundreds of people now illegally occupied their land.

Yesterday they embarked on a peaceful march to Macleantown police station, where in a letter of demand accepted by the acting station commander they demanded that police remove the invaders.

