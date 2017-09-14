Holomisa blasts Maimane

By SIMTHANDILE FORD and ZOLILE MENZELWA

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has accused the DA’s Mmusi Maimane of misleading the public over the ousted deputy mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Mongameli Bobani.

This was after the DA in the metro, led by mayor Athol Trollip, pushed for the sacking of Bobani three weeks ago.The DA is in a coalition with the UDM, EFF, COPE, ACDP and other smaller parties, and Bobani had been the most senior councillor to Trollip since the August 3 elections.

In a letter Holomisa wrote to Maimane yesterday, he demanded that the DA federal leader and his comrades apologise, saying they had “actively misled the public on this matter”.

