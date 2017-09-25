Here is a list of former EC mine workers who are eligible for pensions

The story of Eastern Cape mine workers is that of broken families, shattered dreams and ruined lives. Young men were recruited in their thousands to work in the mines in Johannesburg.
Many left with a hope that they would earn a lot of money and be able to improve the lot of their families back home. Instead most of them came back in coffins while thousands were sent home to die – having developed silicosis and other related ailments due to unsafe working conditions.
Many died waiting for their pensions, while others simply gave up hope. The irony is that they wrecked their bodies digging for gold and other minerals for decades only to come back penniless. Such is the story of exploitation in the mining industry.
R40 billion in pensions lies unclaimed in various pension funds. This money belongs to over 180 000 former mine workers and their families/beneficiaries. Of this number, the Eastern Cape accounts for about 70%.
All along the various schemes have claimed that they are unable to trace the beneficiaries of these pensions.
So over the past few months our two man team – investigative journalist Bongani Fuzile and photo journalist Michael Pinyana – has travelled across the province trying to piece together and document the stories of these miners.
Last week Teba – the agency/broker who recruited thousands of these miners – gave us a list of some of these “untraceable” ex-miners. We spent a couple of days and travelled over hundreds of kms and we found no less than 15 of these beneficiaries. This proves that if the funds were serious about locating them they would have done so a long time ago.
Today we re- publish the list of 4000 beneficiaries and the pension funds they belonged to. This is not the entire list of all beneficiaries and we will publish more names when we receive them.
Can the list be provided also on ecxel version. Its easier to search and confirm if the person you searching for is indeed there or not.
My name is Xoliswa Mzuzu last born to the late Mkile Mzuzu he died last year 19 May he was also working in mine at Hlobane and he also didnt receive any thing he even went at Teba in kokstad he waited but nothing happen I just want to know where can my mom go if she want to claim but my mom is old but I have older brothers I just want to know who must we talk to regarding the claim thanx Xoliswa Mzuzu
You guys are doing a Great job. I haven’t gone through the list but i know there will be people from my family/area who will benefit.
MY FATHER WAS ALSO A MINE WORKER BUT HE IS NOT ON THE LIST WHAT CAN I DO OR WHERE CAN I FIND HELP?
MY FATHER WAS ALSO A MINE WORKER BUT HIS NOT ON THE LIST HIS NAME WAS MPUMELELO JOHN MAQELA WHAT CAN I DO OR WHERE CAN I GO FOR HELP ?
My name is Angela Benayo a daughter to the late Keyisi Benayo who was also working at the mine.. He died in 1992 September..
My name is Phunyezwa Bakuba lastborn to Umkhwenyana Bakuba he died in 30 June 2010…he was working in Hormoney mine and he didn’t get anything i just want help
Who must I contact if I want to inquire about my fathers claim he was working in platinum mine
Names are too fine, i strugle to read. Please Check My brother His name is Zukisani Mcetywa.