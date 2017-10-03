Thousands of teacher posts up for grabs: Bhisho says drive will help address EC staff shortage

The department of education has embarked on a major recruitment drive that will see more than 3000 teachers, 308 principals and more than 1000 deputy principals employed around the Eastern Cape.

A closed bulletin for post-level 1 teachers was advertised on the department’s website on September 29.

Only temporary teachers, excess teachers and 1500 new entrants will be considered for the teaching posts – a move meant to absorb teachers already in the department’s system.

The posts advertised are for Grade R to 12 teachers.

The department is hoping to fill the vacancies by the end of the year.

This is a welcomed development that will go a long way in addressing the severe staff shortage.

As a result of staff shortage in some schools in the province, pupils and livid parents have damaged school property, locked staff out and brought schooling to a halt as they demanded that vacancies be filled.

Provincial education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said this was one of the biggest recruitment drives, which was meant to ensure there was teacher in front of each learner.

“The province has challenges of teacher shortages. We are hoping once we fill these post this challenge will be addressed,” said Mtima.

He said there was a special focus on staffing rural schools.

“We have lost quite a big number of teachers in rural schools who have either relocated to urban areas or retired,” said Mtima.

Last year alone 3000 teachers across the province left the system, half of them through resignations.

This impacted negatively on the teacher-pupil ratio, especially in critical subjects such as maths and science which have always had a shortage of teachers.

Last month the education superintendent-general Themba Kojana declared 54026 posts for 2017-18, with 6377 of them being non-teaching support staff for public schools.

The figure is 721 less than the 2016-17 allocation of 54747.

In a new development, close to 2000 posts have been declared for foundation phase support, including Grade R.

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) secretary in the province, Chris Mdingi, welcomed the bulletin advertised by the department, saying it was a sign of respect of a decision that was made.

Cosas national executive committee member, Samkele Mqai said although they were disappointed with the “snail pace” when it came to filling vacant teacher posts, they acknowledged the recruitment.

For more details on how to apply and closing dates for the posts, those interested can visit the department’s website at www.ecdoe.gov.za.