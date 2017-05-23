It’s your call – it should be your recording too

Imagine signing a contract with a company – a cellphone contract, say – in one of its stores, and as you put your signature to the paperwork, the sales assistant snatches it away.

“Where’s my copy?” you ask, indignantly.

“I’m afraid you’re going to have to complete a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act if you want a copy,” he says, and walks away.

I daresay there’d be a bit of an in-store scene.

Even someone with an underdeveloped sense of justice and fair play would argue that a consumer has a right to their own record of the terms and conditions of the contract they agreed to enter into.

In fact, the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) compels companies to give consumers a free copy of their written agreements.

But for some reason I cannot fathom, the Act regards “non written” agreements differently, requiring companies only to “keep” a record, not to give a copy to consumers.

Sadly, many companies don’t subscribe to the “sharing is caring” approach to call recordings, which is not only unfair but extremely arrogant in my view.

A few years ago when I raised the issue with National Consumer Commissioner Ebrahim Mohamed, he said despite the fact that the CPA was silent on making call recordings available to consumers, the commission was of the view that the CPA rule which compelled companies to supply consumers with copies of written contracts should apply to telephonic contracts, too.

I’ve repeated the commissioner’s statement many times, but still many consumers’ requests for access to their call recordings are either ignored or denied.

In Benjamin Lunsky of Cape Town’s case he was convinced that when he took out three 24-month data contracts 18 months ago, he was told he could cancel them at any time without penalty.

But when he tried to do that in December, he was told early cancellation penalties were payable, and his pleas for the recording to be listened to were ignored.

In desperation, Lunsky recorded his phone conversation with a member of Vodacom’s social media team. When he asked why his telesales call recording has not been listened to, there was an awkward pause before the agent said: “Because the case has been closed…”

Lunsky turned to me for help via Twitter and I took up the case with Vodacom. A spokesman got back to me to say the call in question had been listened to and the agent did mention the contracts could be cancelled without penalty, but specified this was only within 14 days.

“But we are willing to cancel at no cost as a goodwill gesture, which has been communicated to Mr Lunsky,” said Vodacom.

Asked why Lunsky was unable to engage Vodacom on the issue of the call recording despite many attempts over some time, the spokesman said the network would like to apologise for the service lapse, and that he had since been invited to listen to the recording at its Pinelands branch.

Each request by a customer to listen to a call recording was considered on its merits, she said, “and in most instances we request that the customer complete a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act”.

I wonder how many people have the time or inclination to jump through these procedural hoops in order to listen to a recording of their own conversation with the company they chose to do business with.

So, with that in mind, know that if you enter into a contract the quick, convenient way – over the phone – you may not be given access to that recording if you later dispute the terms of that telesales contract.

Forcing them to release it to you could be anything but convenient and certainly not quick.

PRE-CONTRACT ADVICE

In the absence of a guarantee that you will have access to a telesales call recording on request, I would recommend either avoid altogether entering into a contract over the phone, or make your own recording of the call.

Or make it a condition upon agreeing to the deal that you will be allowed to listen to the recording without having to resort to a Promotion of Access to Information Act request.

If they refuse, don’t proceed.

