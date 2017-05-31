OPINION: Get AbaMbo record straight

THE article “Know African history and identity before reviving mental colonialism” (DD, May 24) by Dr Nokuzola Mndende refers.

A quick disclaimer, Dr Mndende is my aunt, uDadobawo or simply Dabs, and she is also related to Nkosi Zanokhanyo Bikitsha, whom she refers to as Dr Bikitsha in her article.

Truth must be told and let truth not die. If Dr Mndende wishes to decolonise, she must begin by rejecting the titles conferred on us by universities established by colonialists. Quoting Reverend John Ayliff was a contradiction because Ayliff was a part of the colonial machinery. The word “headman” is also insulting as its foundation was the intention, as we all know, to depose, undermine and appoint cooperative black people to replace those traditional leaders who rejected the colonial system.

King Hintsa, praise named Zanzolo, died in a gruesome execution and to any liberation revolutionary he remains a martyr. As an oral historian myself I revere him much. I attended a memorial lecture two weeks ago in Gcuwa (Butterworth), where NMMU Professor Ncedile Saule provided a befitting tribute to this giant in our history.

However, the arrival of the section of AbaMbo tribes who settled in the Xhosa kingdom, during the time of King Hintsa, must not be treated as if it was all roses. Then, and even today an outcry of ill-treatment and disparagement still exists, notwithstanding their being welcomed on their arrival, as Mndende suggests.

The section of AbaMbo who described themselves as destitute people or refuge seekers – ukumfenguza – on arrival at King Hintsa’s kraal near Gcuwa, had actually broken off from a group led by iNkosi Menziwa ka Zangashe, my great-great-grandfather (circa 1772 – 1887). He was later reputed to having lived for well over 100 years by Sir Stanford Walter, on Walter’s visit to my great-great-grandfather’s great place in Mthentu, Mthatha, under AbaThembu kingdom.

One of Menziwa’s grandsons Mpondombini, also reached a great age. He was 100 years old when he died in 1962 in kwaZangashe. And my grandfather was almost 92 when he died in 1996. This has blessed us with an unbroken detailed oral history spanning over three centuries.

It was Njokweni, of a minor house from the genealogy of AmaZizi akwa Lamyeni, who attempted to take the reins on the banks of Mzimvubu River after Nkosi Mkhuli and Mavumengwana succumbed to AmaMpondo ka Faku’s spears, leaving the clan or tribe under the rightful leadership of Menziwa as Xabadiya was still very young.

Njokweni was apprehended and royal regalia was repossessed. His loyalists followed him down along the Mzimvubu River all the way to the coast. Being a small, vulnerable group they met other clans who attacked them and took their possessions such as livestock. This is why they arrived in the Xhosa kingdom hungry and in bad shape.

However, long before this arrival, AbaMbo clans had already migrated downwards and were well received in accordance with custom. Those do not fall under the amamfengu (refuge seekers) description.

The same goes for those led by Nkosi Menziwa who came to AbaThembu kingdom and paid ukubusa to honour the king and get allocated land for self-rule in accordance with AbaNtu customs.

Dr Mndende is correct to say the milkwood tree is in Ngqushwa (Peddie), but in their collective wisdom AbaMbo traditional leaders have a right to choose any location for their event. For that matter the exodus of those people was from the former Transkei area of AmaXhosa kingdom around Ntshatshongo (Fort Malan).

Every nation, tribe or clan has a right to organise itself and rally its people, and to craft and influence its heritage around some of its historical events however painful or joyful these may be, as long as this helps to achieve a desired result. In the case of AbaMbo, it is to unite AbaMbo clans, to narrate their history and to dig deep into the roots of common identify, especially considering the call today of Ibuyambo [back to our roots].

These people are going back to where they have been before, unashamedly and they should not be apologetic about it. If you know where you come from you will know where you are going.

The fundamental questions for historic scrutiny are: What happened; what course did the events take; and what were the eventualities? This is not about attempting to obliterate parts of history which people may dislike or feel ashamed of.