OPINION: Get AbaMbo record straight

THE article “Know African history and identity before reviving mental colonialism” (DD, May 24) by Dr Nokuzola Mndende refers.
A quick disclaimer, Dr Mndende is my aunt, uDadobawo or simply Dabs, and she is also related to Nkosi Zanokhanyo Bikitsha, whom she refers to as Dr Bikitsha in her article.
Truth must be told and let truth not die. If Dr Mndende wishes to decolonise, she must begin by rejecting the titles conferred on us by universities established by colonialists. Quoting Reverend John Ayliff was a contradiction because Ayliff was a part of the colonial machinery. The word “headman” is also insulting as its foundation was the intention, as we all know, to depose, undermine and appoint cooperative black people to replace those traditional leaders who rejected the colonial system.
King Hintsa, praise named Zanzolo, died in a gruesome execution and to any liberation revolutionary he remains a martyr. As an oral historian myself I revere him much. I attended a memorial lecture two weeks ago in Gcuwa (Butterworth), where NMMU Professor Ncedile Saule provided a befitting tribute to this giant in our history.
However, the arrival of the section of AbaMbo tribes who settled in the Xhosa kingdom, during the time of King Hintsa, must not be treated as if it was all roses. Then, and even today an outcry of ill-treatment and disparagement still exists, notwithstanding their being welcomed on their arrival, as Mndende suggests.
The section of AbaMbo who described themselves as destitute people or refuge seekers – ukumfenguza – on arrival at King Hintsa’s kraal near Gcuwa, had actually broken off from a group led by iNkosi Menziwa ka Zangashe, my great-great-grandfather (circa 1772 – 1887). He was later reputed to having lived for well over 100 years by Sir Stanford Walter, on Walter’s visit to my great-great-grandfather’s great place in Mthentu, Mthatha, under AbaThembu kingdom.
One of Menziwa’s grandsons Mpondombini, also reached a great age. He was 100 years old when he died in 1962 in kwaZangashe. And my grandfather was almost 92 when he died in 1996. This has blessed us with an unbroken detailed oral history spanning over three centuries.
It was Njokweni, of a minor house from the genealogy of AmaZizi akwa Lamyeni, who attempted to take the reins on the banks of Mzimvubu River after Nkosi Mkhuli and Mavumengwana succumbed to AmaMpondo ka Faku’s spears, leaving the clan or tribe under the rightful leadership of Menziwa as Xabadiya was still very young.
Njokweni was apprehended and royal regalia was repossessed. His loyalists followed him down along the Mzimvubu River all the way to the coast. Being a small, vulnerable group they met other clans who attacked them and took their possessions such as livestock. This is why they arrived in the Xhosa kingdom hungry and in bad shape.
However, long before this arrival, AbaMbo clans had already migrated downwards and were well received in accordance with custom. Those do not fall under the amamfengu (refuge seekers) description.
The same goes for those led by Nkosi Menziwa who came to AbaThembu kingdom and paid ukubusa to honour the king and get allocated land for self-rule in accordance with AbaNtu customs.
Dr Mndende is correct to say the milkwood tree is in Ngqushwa (Peddie), but in their collective wisdom AbaMbo traditional leaders have a right to choose any location for their event. For that matter the exodus of those people was from the former Transkei area of AmaXhosa kingdom around Ntshatshongo (Fort Malan).
Every nation, tribe or clan has a right to organise itself and rally its people, and to craft and influence its heritage around some of its historical events however painful or joyful these may be, as long as this helps to achieve a desired result. In the case of AbaMbo, it is to unite AbaMbo clans, to narrate their history and to dig deep into the roots of common identify, especially considering the call today of Ibuyambo [back to our roots].
These people are going back to where they have been before, unashamedly and they should not be apologetic about it. If you know where you come from you will know where you are going.
The fundamental questions for historic scrutiny are: What happened; what course did the events take; and what were the eventualities? This is not about attempting to obliterate parts of history which people may dislike or feel ashamed of.
Let me hasten to correct a big mistake made by Mndende – claiming the term “mfengu” is an insult. It can’t be an insult as it is derived from a descriptive word used by the very people and used equally to show humility before King Hintsa.
Neither did this section of AbaMbo change their identity to assume “mfengu” identity. It became a new name by association, appropriated to AbaMbo by those who sought to undermine and label them.
In kwaGcaleka today there is an AmaNgwevu clan, loosely translated as the “greyhaired ones”. It’s not an insult, neither did they call themselves this. These are AmaMpondomise under a clan called AmaRhudulu, who were there after a war and remained to protect the kingdom as part of the regiments. As they started growing older their hair turned grey, resulting in the reference to “the grey-haired ones” or iingwenu. Later they become known as AmaNngwevu.
Knowing my aunt, most of her resentment towards the commemorative event at Ntshatshongo is probably largely due to the three-part pledge which was largely rooted in Christian doctrine (God and missionaries) and also the British kingdom. But does she really expect these people to delete that from their history?
In a swift defence of Nkosi Zanokhanyo Bikitsha, I must note that it is incorrect to say he claims to be chair of “the Fingo General Council”. Many traditional leaders of AbaMbo, under the Xhosa kingdom, met and decided to form what they initially called the Fingo General Council, which he was asked to chair. When they started inviting those of us from beyond the borders of the Xhosa kingdom, we went to listen, gave our input and asserted our identity as AbaMbo. I am one of those who made this assertion at a meeting of AbaMbo traditional leaders in Dutywa in March.
Those of us who did this did so because we didn’t find it appetising to speak to our brothers and sisters through the media. Today we enjoy close relations because we acted as family, as is required by custom.
Professor Somadoda Fikeni, responding in Lulamile Feni’s article about the pledge of “amamfengu”, also makes a point about amamfengu being used as a buffer by the colonial government, as if those amamfengu were the first and last to partner with colonial governments in South Africa. Other examples include:
● King Ngqika of AmaRharhabe partnering with settlers in 1818 in the battle of Amalinda against Nkosi Ndlambe, his uncle, and again in 1819 in the battle of Grahamstown against Ndlambe where Ndlambe was finally defeated by Ngqika assisted by the Cape government. This was a family battle, not even one between clans;
● In 1877 AbaThembu King Ngangelizwe partnered with the Cape government in the Ngcayechibi war against King Sarhili of AmaXhosa because he saw it as an opportunity to take revenge for the defeat by Sarhili a few years earlier during the Nongxokozelo war; and
● The Zulu kingdom watched and probably helped in the persecution of AmaHlubi King Langalibalele. Unrelenting expeditions of “mounted rifles” led by Benjamin Pine, after whom today’s Pinetown is named, were hot on the heals of Langalibalele and his AmaHlubi people until he ended up on Robben Island and was later banished to what became Langa township, outside Cape Town.
The fact is, there comes a time when any clan or nation must, given prevailing unfortunate circumstances, diligently make carefully calculated choices to secure their basic survival, as did AbaMbo in kwaGcaleka.
Let us put one last fact in perspective, Bikitsha was not granted the land in Ntshatshongo by King Sarhili (son of Hintsa), as much as many may wish for this to be stated differently. The truth is there has always been contestation over land among African people. You fought and acquired land. You fought further and either acquired more or lost some. The tribes that migrated and settled south much earlier knew this. Tribes in close juxtaposition such as AmaXhosa and AbaThembu always had this issue of borders. Oral history documents this very well.
So the story – as narrated in oral history and corroborated by writers such as RT Kawa and also in The South Eastern Bantu of JH Soga – goes, war broke out from unfortunate events at the home of Ngcayechibi near Gcuwa around 1877, instigated by Nkosi Mxoli of the Xhosa kingdom. These skirmishes, initially unbeknown to King Sarhili, threatened to complicate the relations between Sarhili and Cape government and the government went in to assist AbaMbo armies.
King Sarhili temporarily retreated or fled to kwaBomvana, only returning when a peace treaty was to be signed. Thus Marhanjana Bikitsha took possession of the territory in Ntshatshongo, initially reporting directly to the AbaMbo region in Gcuwa, not to King Sarhili. But when relations warmed up between Sarhili and Marhanjana, with intermarriages taking place, peace was fully restored and the house of Marhanjana Bikitsha started to report to Sarhili.
So Dr Mndende is correct to say it is important to know one’s history and identity. But even though Dabs is my elder, I won’t forgive her for incorrect analysis until she pays a fine of 100 tree seedlings which I will happily pick from her home.